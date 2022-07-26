Fugitive vs. CCSO

A lengthy standoff in the historic town of Cumberland Gap netted the apprehension of a wanted fugitive from justice. After eluding law enforcement officers, Mathew Randell Price was arrested and taken into custody on multiple felony warrants originating from Kentucky and Virginia.

Price, 49, was found at a residence in the Gap area after breaking in and barricading his hideout. The standoff reportedly dragged on for some two hours. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team eventually managed to make entry into the residence, locating Price in the attic of the structure.

While attempting the arrest, Price and three deputies reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Price has been charged with three counts of the aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of a fugitive from justice (originating from capias/bench warrants from Kentucky and Virginia), vandalism over $10,000, burglary, theft over $1,000, criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and evading on foot.

Price is currently lodged in the Claiborne County Jail awaiting extradition.

The LMU Police Dept. assisted in the capture.