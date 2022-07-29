Ms. Delphia to celebrate 105 years

Delphia Rouse is looking toward her 105th birthday on Aug. 7 as she celebrates her status as one of a special group of individuals who are known as centenarians. Ms. Delphia will have five extra years on those ‘youngin’s’ as she spends the day at the home of her daughter, Betty Day Walker. Family and friends are invited to come by from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the occasion.

Delphia “Doodle” is the widow of Harlie “Monk” Rouse. The couple was married on Feb. 10, 1935.

Shown in one of the photos is the couple with their son, Beverly, who was born in May of 1936 and passed away in March of 1948.