Dora Mae Keck, 95, Kokomo, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home. She was born January 26, 1927, in Goin, Tennessee, the fourth of ten children to William Franklin and Leona Jane (Johnson) Walker. On July 16, 1948, she married Corum Keck who preceded her in death on February 24, 2018.

Dora enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved baking and preparing big meals to share with her family. Dora also worked as a cook for Taylor Community Schools for many years. Her home was always open to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren where many memories were made. She was known as Mamaw Dora by many. Dora was a long-time member of Macedonia Christian Church where she served as Sunday school teacher and helped with vacation bible school among many other things.

Dora is survived by her four sons, Jerry (Susan) Keck, Rick (Linda) Keck, Jeff (Becky) Keck and Randy (Natalie) Keck; grandchildren, Sarah (Jay) Goolsby, Laura Keck, Carrie (Jake) Perkinson, Jake (Candice) Keck, Joey (Lindsay) Keck, Roman Keck, Nic Keck, Corleone Keck, Adam (Kaiti) Keck, Paul (Emma) Keck, Sam (Kaity Walker) Keck, Tyler Keck and Ellyn Keck; great-grandchildren, Josiah Goolsby, Emma Perkinson, Abbie Perkinson, Chloe Keck, Owen Keck, Molly Keck, Max Keck, Moses Keck, Corbyn Keck, Margaret Keck, Dagny Newkirk, Madeline Keck, William Keck, and Selena Goolsby; siblings, Jay Walker, Kathleen Ogle, and Bobby Walker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and siblings, Leonard Walker, Bill Walker, Ada Cole, George Walker, Mylus Walker, and Bonnie Bliss.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 E., Kokomo, with grandsons Jake Keck and Joey Keck officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Dora’s memory to Macedonia Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Neptune Chapel, in Burlington has been entrusted with arrangements.