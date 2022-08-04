And the race is over! Huge ballot nets a couple shockers
Published 11:13 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022
The Claiborne County General Election is now a thing of the past. The final unofficial votes were tallied for all 16 precincts and added to the early, absentee and paper ballot votes. The results will be made official once rubber stamped by the state. The official results are expected to be returned in about a week.
The hotly contested county mayoral race saw a valiant fight between incumbent Joe Brooks and four other hopefuls – former county commissioner Brent Clark, former county mayor Jack Daniels, Dean Miracle and local business owner Randall ‘O.T.’ Smith. Brooks garnered the highest votes, totaling 2,112 which handily won the incumbent another term of office.
Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks faced off in the election against hopeful Josh Russell. Russell’s totals of 2,963 votes were just not enough to beat out Brooks’ 4,057 – giving the incumbent another four years at the helm of the CCSO.
The race for the seat of circuit court judge inside Claiborne County was hot and heavy to the last gasp. Former Judge E. Shayne Sexton retired earlier this year, leaving the position wide open for a heated competition between attorneys Thomas Tabor, Zach Walden and Graham Wilson.
The voters of Claiborne County chose Wilson with a bit over 200 votes more than his nearest competitor. Still to weigh in on this race are four other counties within the district – Campbell, Fentress, Scott and Union counties.
County Trustee Alice Alexander was opposed this election by hopeful David Painter. Painter was unable to unseat Alexander, who has been the county trustee for 24 years. Painter ended up with 2,824 votes to Alexander’s 4,019 votes.
Meanwhile, over at the Claiborne School Board, two of the four district seats were contested. Former county commissioner Juanita Honeycutt, who ran against Jenny Epperson in district II, won her bid with just two more votes than her competitor. Travis Lester put in his bid against longtime district III board member Neta Munsey. Munsey retained her seat with 21 more votes than her competition.
The Claiborne County Commission, comprised of 21 members within its nine-district span, saw serious scrambling for seats as incumbents and hopefuls squared off in every single district.
One race, however, will need to be scrutinized a bit further. District 6 incumbent Rosemary Barnett and hopeful Mona Dotson wound up with the same 296 total votes, making a tie for that seat.
The numbers will need to be recounted before sending the issue on to the state level for review.
Following are the names and final unofficial vote tallies for this and all other contested races within local government.
County Commission:
Dist. 1: (vote for 3)
Zachary M. Bunch-488
Dennis Cook-485
Whitt Shuford-510
Charlton C. Vass-357
Jodi Wilmoth Whitaker-379
Dist. II: (vote for 3)
Ricky Barker-606
Nathan Epperson-602
David Guy-352
Kim Walker Large-481
Gary Poore-594
Dist. III: (vote for 3)
Otis ‘Mike’ Campbell-587
Stacy Crawford-491
Nicholas Lee Epperson-427
Tim R. Shrout-452
Dist. IV: (vote for 2)
Nathan M Grubbs-135
Zack Mullins-575
Anthony Rowe-537
Dist. V: (vote for 1)
Mitchell Cosby-249
Terry Lynn Daniels-182
Dist. VI: (vote for 3)
Rosemary Barnett-296
Carolyn Johnson Brooks-333
Don Bryant-212
Mona Dotson-296
Virginia P Giles-290
Steve Mason-332
Dist. VII: (vote for 3)
Steve Brogan-422
Kelly ‘Eric’ Jones-430
Sherry McCreary-412
Shawn Peters-354
Dist. VIII: (vote for 2)
David Mundy-364
Steven D. Murphy-239
Quintin Rogers-380
Dist. IX: (vote for 1)
James Hatmaker-51
Dustin Wilson-99
Criminal Court Judge:
Thomas J. Tabor-1,302
Zach Walden-2,345
Graham E. Wilson-2,563
County Mayor:
Joe Brooks-2,112
Brent Clark-1,451
Jack Daniels-1,702
Dean Miracle-202
Randall ‘O.T.’ Smith-1,566
County Trustee:
Alice Alexander-4,019
David Painter-2,824
Sheriff:
Bob Brooks-4,057
Joshua Russell-2,963
School Board:
Dist. II:
Jenny Epperson-569
Juanita Honeycutt-571
Dist. III:
Travis Lester-487
Neta Munsey-508