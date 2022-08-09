Assaults, DUIs, drugs pleaded in Sessions Court

JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Judge Robert Estep cemented several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

• Wayne Gamble, 71, was charged with one count each of domestic assault, driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Gamble was sentenced to a consecutive 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation for each of the three counts plus 48 hours confinement. He was given credit for three days of jail time already served. Gamble must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. The firearm seized by the CCSO was ordered to be returned to its rightful owner. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

• Joseph Caldwell, 45, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Caldwell must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. He is barred from any contact with his victim.

• Joshua Lynch, 37, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Lynch must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. He must complete an Anger Management Course as well.

• Thelma Beth Trent, 43, charged with one count of vandalism, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 34 days confinement. Trent was given credit for 34 days jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. As a condition of her probationary status, Trent and her victim must attend a long-term family therapy. Trent must also attend all medical and psychiatric appointments, follow all recommendations and take all prescription medications as prescribed.

• Rhonda Seigler, 33, charged with one count each of theft under $1,000 and driving without a license, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation Seigler must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines, $83.15 in restitution to Walmart and $6.66 to Food City. She is barred from both stores.

• Vanessa Elizabeth Partin, 42, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Partin was given credit for three days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to stay off the properties of Southern Outdoors and the Dollar General store. Partin has agreed to waive extradition to Virginia.

• Benny Lane, 42, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 48 days confinement. Lane was given credit for 48 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

• Donnie Scott Smith, 22, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Smith was given credit for 60 days of jail time already served in Claiborne and Bell Counties following arrest. He must pay at least $800 by Oct. 13 as a contribution to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Drug Fund as a condition of his probationary status. Smith forfeits any interest in the $2,400 and/or guns seized in this case. Once the initial $800 is paid, Smith must pay at a monthly rate of $100 per month in court costs and fines until paid in full. This case runs concurrently with all prior ones.

• Amanda Evans, 43, charged with one count of possession of oxycodone, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 30 days confinement. ETHRA supervision will take over once TDOC supervision expires. Evans was given credit for 24 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. This case runs concurrently with a violation of probation criminal case.

• Dana S. Booker, 49, charged with one count of driving under the influence (third offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 120 days confinement. Booker was given credit for seven hours of jail time already served since Nov. 2. She must serve at least 65 days in custody before release to an inpatient rehabilitation facility. Booker will receive jail credit toward mandatory split confinement if she completes the inpatient program. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning 30 days after release from custody. Booker must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.