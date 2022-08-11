Lady Bulldogs volleyball set for a regular season that counts

ALLEN EARL

The 2022 Claiborne High School Lady Bulldogs volleyball team is setting up for their first varsity regular season in around a decade or so. Head Coach Christy Brooks thinks her young team has come a long way from playing a junior varsity schedule last year.

“We only played a JV season last season, and we now have the net that will allow us to play home games. The girls are working really hard, and we have five seniors that will provide some leadership to the program. We have six or seven freshmen that will help us a lot down the road.”

Brooks added, “The strength of the team really has to be their attitude. Our girls have never played, and they will be playing better teams that have been playing since middle school, so it will be a challenge. We are still having to process the game instead of it flowing naturally through the number of games played. Our weakness will be our hitting. We are still getting mechanics down.”

Brooks talked about a feeder team starting up this year at the middle school level, “The Springdale program will help us, and our goal is to make volleyball a household sport.”

When asked what she wanted the community to know Brooks said this, “We thank the community so much for their moral support and financial support. It is much needed when starting a new program.”

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is the district jamboree held at Chuckey-Doak, August 11. The first home game will be August 18 against Middlesboro.

