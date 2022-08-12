William D Anders, 74

William D Anders, age 74, of New Tazewell passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. William was born April 14, 1948. He served his country during the Vietnam War and was honorably dischard\ged with a purple heart. He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Mae (Mink) Anders; parents Dave and Angie (Harvey) Anders; brother Wayne Anders, infant twin sister Mary Lou Anders; Son-in-law David Mason and grandson Jason S. Fultz.

He is survived by his Daughter: Elsie Elizabeth Anders of Tazewell, TN;

Step-Daughters: Shirley Browning of Harrogate, TN;

Sandy Mason of Sarepta, La;

Step-Sons: David (Sherry) Anders of LaFollete, TN;

Dale Smith of LaFollette, TN and Jeff (Debra) Brooks of Harriman, TN;

7 Step-Grandchildren and 9 Step-Great Grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Visitation for William will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will follow Tuesday, August 9, 2022 f at 8:00 P.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service w/ Military honors will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Cunningham Cemetery, State Hwy 33.

Minister: Rev. Clayton Reece;

Singers: Rev. Clayton and Linda Reece;

Pallbearers: Friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Anders family.