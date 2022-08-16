Tennessee has a weighty problem

Most counties in Tennessee have a weight problem, including Claiborne.

According to a recent study, 92 of 95 Tennessee counties have become fatter over 10 years.

Bradley County residents have gained the most weight (11% more obese).

Carter County has lost the most weight (1%).

Claiborne County was among the worst, with 10% of residents becoming more obese.

Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of pounds).

At the end of NBC’s first ‘The Biggest Loser’ season, the winning contestant had lost 122 pound (37% of his body weight). A study of contestants’ weight loss over a 6-year period after the show found that they had kept off 30% if their original bodyweight. Unfortunately, when it comes to America’s obesity crisis, life does not imitate reality TV. Warnings about America’s obesity epidemic are nothing new.

Statistics show that a sharp increase in obesity rates began in the 1980s, yet public health campaigns since have, it seems, not resulted in reductions in people’s waistlines. That is, according to a comprehensive study by BarBend.com, the world’s leading strength training resource and news outlet, who identified obesity levels over the past 10 years in counties across The Volunteer State.

The analysis of data available by County Health Rankings compared each county’s rate of obesity in 2012 to newly released figures in 2022. The study found that 92 (out of 95) Tennessee counties became more obese over a decade. Bradley County became a whopping 11% more obese.

A closer look at the data…

The top 5 Tennessee counties that have fared best over the past 10 years:

1) Carter: 1% less obese.

2) Maury: 0% flat.

3) Roane: 0% flat.

4) Carroll: 1% more obese.

5) Chester: 1% more obese.

The bottom 5 Tennessee counties that have fared worst over the past 10 years:

91) Haywood: 9% more obese.

92) Lawrence: 9% more obese.

93) Claiborne: 10% more obese.

94) Hardin: 10% more obese.

95) Bradley: 11% more obese.

A look at the national figures…

Overall, Tennessee emerged in position #40 when it came to ranking states in order of their obesity change over the last 10 years, with a 5% increase.

The top 5 states that have fared best over the past 10 years:

1) Florida: flat.

2) Massachusetts: 1% more obese.

3) New Jersey: 1% more obese.

4) Washington: 1% more obese.

5) California: 2% more obese.

The bottom 5 states that have fared worst over the past 10 years:

46) Kansas: 6% more obese.

47) North Dakota: 6% more obese.

48) Arizona: 7% more obese.

49) West Virginia: 7% more obese.

50) New Mexico: 8% more obese.