Area Happenings

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

Aug. 21

•Liberty Baptist Church will be hosting its monthly singing with special music by The Beason Family and Forgiven. Everyone is welcome to attend. Dennis Buchanan, song leader, Jeremy Buchanan, pastor

Aug. 22

•Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors’ meeting on Aug. 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its Tazewell Office, located at 420 Straight Creek Rd.

Now-Aug.27

•Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will conduct WMA user compliance checkpoints on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area including the New River, Royal Blue, Sundquist and Ed Carter units during the 2022 calendar year. The checkpoints will include, but are not limited to, the following dates: March 19, April 10 & 30, May 21, 28, 29 & 30, June 11 & 19, July 2, 3, 4, 23 & 31, Aug. 14 & 27. Checkpoints will be conducted both day and night. Please report violations to 800-831-1174.

Aug. 31

•International Overdose Awareness Day “Not One More,” sponsored by Live Free-Claiborne, will be held on Aug. 31, beginning at noon at the Claiborne County Courthouse steps. Event goers will participate in a march down Main St. in Tazewell prior to the official Proclamation signing by Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks and testimonies. The event will end with a balloon release commemorating all who have died as a result of drugs. All event goers are asked to wear purple.

•Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

•Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

•Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

•Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.

•Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

•The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

•SHILOH Recovery & G.L.O.S.S. have banded together to help those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organizations offer those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organizations are currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly, rehab advocate at: 606-449-1679 or Samantha Davis, CPRS behavioral health tech at: 865-256-1616.

•Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.