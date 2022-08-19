ALLEN EARL

Lady Bulldogs volleyball victorious during home opener against Middlesboro

Claiborne’s Lady Bulldogs volleyball team played host to Middlesboro, Kentucky August 18. Both the junior varsity and varsity teams saw action for the first time at home this season.

The Lady Bulldogs JV team played extremely well especially behind their serve and won the first set 21-7 and the second set and match 21-13.

Next on the floor were the varsity Lady Bulldogs and they ran out to a 5-2 advantage before Middlesboro grabbed a quick timeout. The tactic worked and the Lady Jackets tied it at six and then took a 9-7 advantage. Middlesboro went on to extend their advantage to 14-9 and had the young Claiborne team flustered. Claiborne rallied behind the serve of Maddie Lynch and regained the lead at 18-16. Middlesboro stormed back but it was Claiborne winning the first set 26-24.

Claiborne jumped ahead 5-0 during the second set and at 7-1 Middlesboro was ready for a timeout in hopes of stalling the home team’s momentum. Jordan Fultz, Lynch and Addie Brooks served the ball well and extended the Claiborne lead out to 12-3. The serve of Morgan Honeycutt helped Claiborne increase their lead to 19-7. The Lady Bulldogs won the second set 25-12.

Claiborne ran out to a 7-2 third set lead but the Lady Jackets used their serve to help them catch back up at 8-6. Kinley Mullins’ serve helped CHS spike ahead to a 15-7 advantage. Middlesboro rallied once again and made it a seven-point set but, in the end, it was Claiborne winning the set 25-13 and the match in straight sets 3-0.

Coach Brooks said this about her team, “I thought our communication was good tonight and we played really well but one thing we need to improve on is keeping our energy level up all match long.”