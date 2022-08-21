Grainger outlasts Gap 42-32 in season opener

BRANDON PAYNE

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Grainger walked out with a tough 42-32 win over Cumberland Gap in Friday’s season opener.

Cumberland Gap wasted no time in getting the scoring going as Brayden Painter returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Allen Brooks took the carry for the two point conversion and the Panthers led 8-0 just 16 seconds into the game.

Later in the first Tucker Gillette of Grainger rumbled in from two yards out to put The Grizz on the board. The extra point was no good and Cumberland Gap led 8-6 with 3:08 remaining in the 1st. That score carried us to the end of the first quarter.

Grainger’s Dylan Fowler took the ball in from two yards out to start the second quarter. Gillette successfully took the two point conversion run. Grainger then led Cumberland Gap 14-8 with 11:20 in the second.

After the first half of action Cumberland Gap trailed Grainger by a score of 14-8.

The start of the second half was delayed over an hour due to lightning in the area but the lightning quick scoring was just heating up.

Dawson Fowler of Grainger got into the end zone from two yards out. Then brother Dylan Fowler took the two point conversion run in. Grainger pushed their lead out to 14 and led 22-8 with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

Dylan Fowler then picked up a Panthers fumble and rolled 28 yards into the end zone. The extra point was no good and Grainger led 28-8 midway through the third.

Painters night wasn’t over as he took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for his second kickoff return touchdown on the night. Kole Welch successfully took the two point conversion run in and the Panthers were back within 12, trailing 28-16 with 5:40 left in the third.

Grainger got into the end zone just before the end of the third quarter as Bryson Bennett carried it in with 12 seconds left on the clock. The two point try was unsuccessful and Grainger led 34-16 and that score carried as the third quarter came to a close.

Brayden Painter again found the end zone for The Panthers this time from the backfield as he took the ball and cut hard for a 25 yard touchdown. Two point run was good by Kyle Figueroa. Cumberland Gap trailed 34-24 with 10:37 left in the game.

Cumberland Gap then recovered an onside kick. Trailing by 10 with 10:32 left in the game but couldn’t do anything with the possession and turned it back over to Grainger.

The next drive let Grainger extend their lead as Bennett hit Dylan Fowler for a 39 yard Grizzlies touchdown. The two point run was good by Fowler. Grainger led Cumberland Gap 42-24 with 6:20 left in the game.

Cumberland Gap quickly answered back with a 40 yard touchdown run by Kyle Figueroa. Two point run was good and Cumberland pulled back within 10, trailing Grainger 42-32 with 5:38 left in the game.

Brayden Painter had another big play to try and give The Panthers one last chance, with an interception of the Grizzlies quarterback but the offense ran the clock out trying to work their way downfield.