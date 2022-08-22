Assaults, DUIs among pleas entered in criminal court

JAN RUNIONS

Pleas ranging from assaults to DUIs were entered recently during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court, including one for Scott Allen Earls.

• Earls, 35, charged with one count of aggravated assault, was sentenced to five years of TDOC supervised probation. He must pay court costs and restitution in the amount of $633 and is barred from any contact with his victim.

• Carolyn L. Jordan, 58, charged with one count each of assault and retaliation for past action, was sentenced to a concurrent one year TDOC supervised probation. Jordan must pay at least $50 per month in court costs.

• Jonathan D. Gulley, 40, charged with one count of the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement. Gulley was given credit for 165 days of jail time already served.

• James T. Rouse, 25, charged with one count of aggravated robbery, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement on this case. Rouse was given credit for jail time served since July 11. Rouse was charged in a separate case with one count each of arson of personal property or land, theft over $1,000 and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to a concurrent three years at 30 percent confinement and given credit for jail time already served since July 11. He must pay litigation costs and restitution in the amount of $3,500 to his victim upon release from jail.

• Daniel Matthew Edwards, 34, charged with one count of aggravated burglary, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent confinement. Edwards was given credit for jail time served from June 24 to Aug. 1. He must pay $1,400 in restitution jointly and severally with his codefendant. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim’s property.

• Charles E. Collins, 55, was charged with one count each of the introduction of contraband into a penal facility and driving on a revoked license. Collins was sentenced to four years TDOC supervised probation with 72 days confinement. He was given credit for jail time served from May 21 to Aug. 1. Collins must pay at least $50 per month in court costs. His driver’s license is revoked.

• Larry R. Noe, 66, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence (fourth offense) and possession of methamphetamine. Noe was sentenced to two years TDOC supervised probation with 150 days confinement. He was given credit for 19 days of jail time already served. Noe must pay at least $50 per month in court costs including a one-time $3,750 fine. He must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel.