Grainger outlasts Gap 42-32 in season opener

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Grainger outlasted Cumberland Gap, 42-32, on Friday in the high school football season opener.

Cumberland Gap (0-1) wasted no time in getting the scoring going as Brayden Painter returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Allen Brooks took the carry for the two point conversion and the Panthers led 8-0 just 16 seconds into the game.

Painter had an all-around good game. He added a second kickoff return for a touchdown, scored on a 25-yard run, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.

Gap trailed 14-8 at halftime in a game delayed more than an hour due to lightning.

Grainger’s lead ballooned to 28-8 midway through the third quarter. Painter’s second kickoff return for a touchdown made it 28-16 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

Cumberland Gap could not keep Grainger out of the end zone, but managed to pull within 10 at 34-24 with 10:27 left after Painter’s third touchdown of the game – a 25 yard scoring scamper.

Grainger grew the lead to 42-24 when quarterback Bryson Bennett hit Dylan Fowler for a 39-yard touchdown with 6:20 left.

Cumberland Gap quickly answered back with a 40-yard touchdown run by Kyle Figueroa.