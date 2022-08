The CHS Lady Bulldogs soccer team traveled to Cherokee, August 16 and came away with a 11-2 victory. Taylor Pressnell and Riley Kiefer each had four goals. Haley LeBert had one goal as did Emma Hoskins and Allie Jones.

Six Lady Bulldogs recorded assists including Pressnell, LeBert, Hoskins, Jaylen Pressnell, Caryle England and Mallory Parker.