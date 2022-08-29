Panthers roll Thomas Walker 50-36

BRANDON PAYNE

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Kole Welch ran for two touchdowns and caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Painter to help Cumberland Gap beat Thomas Walker 50-36 on Friday.

Painter also ran for two touchdowns, added two 2-point conversion attempts and intercepted a pass for Cumberland Gap (1-1).

Allen Brooks scored on a 76-yard run on the first offensive play for Cumberland Gap.

Welch’s first scoring run made it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Painter’s 51-yard TD run made it 20-6 midway through the period, and the Panthers moved ahead 26-12 when Painter hit Welch for a 72-yard touchdown down the middle of the field. Gap opened the third quarter on a scoring drive that ended with a 2-yard scoring run by Welch and 2-point run by Painter it to make it 34-20.

Painter’s 53-yard scoring run made it 50-20 with 4:16 left to play.

On defense, Isaiah Daniels forced a fumble and had an interception for Cumberland Gap.