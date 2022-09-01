MEDIC hosts ‘Eddie Check,’ compete against LifeSouth Blood Center

It’s football time in Tennessee, and MEDIC is continuing its tradition of fall festivities with the annual Eddie Check on Sept. 15-16 and the competition against LifeSouth Blood Center Sept. 19–23.

During the Eddie Check, male donors will receive a free PSA test at any MEDIC donor center or mobile drive. Men who may be deferred or not eligible to donate can do the PSA test only. AEL will provide results. The competition between MEDIC and the LifeSouth Blood Center will result in just which organization can collect the most products. The competition is a great way to get in the spirit of football season and celebrate the UT versus Florida game weekend. All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye t-shirt and coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s, Smoothie King, and Dunkin.

“We have always been proud of our collaboration with Eddie Check and the ability to provide this free resource to men in our region,” said Kristy Altman, director of communications and public relations. “The Eddie Check event always pre-empts our competition versus LifeSouth and we are excited about going head-to-head this year. This is a great opportunity for both blood centers to have some fun and collect much-needed products to stabilize our inventory levels.”

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for major area hospitals including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Healthcare System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova and the University of Tennessee Medical Center along with other regional centers. The blood on the shelves right now is the blood used in an emergency. It takes at least three days for collected red blood cells to be tested and processed and ready for distribution to hospitals.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment or visit medicblood.org/donate or download the new MEDIC donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, visit our website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.

MEDIC was established in 1958 by Carl Nelson, MD, under the sponsorship of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. MEDIC is a nonprofit organization and offers a Blood Coverage Program covering members’ blood supplier processing fees at any hospital in the country. MEDIC is an accredited member of aabb (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks) and America’s Blood Centers (ABC). MEDIC is a member of the Alliance for Community Transfusion Services (ACTS), Blood Centers of America (BCA), and the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). The center adheres to all blood product safety regulations established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is licensed by the FDA and the State of Tennessee. MEDIC is an independent blood center. Today, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood-related products for the 24 area hospitals in 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.