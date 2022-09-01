Mrs. Joan R. Minton, 94

Mrs. Joan R. Minton age 94 of Tazewell, TN was born July 16, 1928, and passed away August 30, 2022, at the Claiborne Medical Center.

She professed faith in Christ an early age and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Joan retired from Your Home Visiting Nursing Services as a RN and Owned and operated

B&B Truck Stop for over four years where she enjoyed cooking for her customers.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Ross and Eppie (Estes) Runions

Husband: Tom Monton of 54 years

Son: Dickie Runions

Granddaughter: Brook Minton

Brother: Buddy Runions

Sister: Octavia Humphrey

She is survived by her:

Children: Tommy Minton

Sarah and husband Don George

Joanna and husband James England

Grandchildren: Tim Runions, Angie Runions, Ryen Minton, Tyler Minton, Zoe Minton and Mya Minton.

5 great grandchildren

Sister: Nancy Hight and husband Russell

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William Boyd Bingham and Rev. Kenny Clark Officiating. Music by The Revelations.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11AM in the Liberty Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Randy Davis, Bobby Morelock, Jeff Stephenson, Tim Runions,

Jacob Runions and Glenn Kendall.

Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home