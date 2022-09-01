Nancy Sue Parkey Goode, 78

Nancy passed away Tuesday, August 30 at the age of 78. She was born on June 4, 1944 to James Claude and Edna Brewer Parkey. She was born again into the family of God at an early age and was a member of Mulberry Gap Baptist Church.

After working for many years outside the home, she retired and spent the past several years doing things she enjoyed. Quilting, gardening, working puzzles, wagon training with her family, cooking, going to church, and spending time with and spoiling her family were among those enjoyments.

Greeting her in heaven are her husband Otis and her parents. Grieving her here are her daughter Norma Goode Leishman, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Coy and Hannah Leishman, great niece and nephew who also called her mamaw McKaylah and Kyler Martin. Brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Burnda Parkey, Sisters-in-law Betty Goode Cole and Kay Goode. Niece and husband Margaret and Craig Martin and her little white dog Princess.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, Sept 2 at 1:00 PM at the Fairview Memorial Cemetery (1106 Nell St. Tazewell, TN 37879). The service will be officiated by the Rev. Charles Roberts and the Rev. John Fultz. Serving as pallbearers will be Coy Leishman, Kyler Martin, Hunter Cox, Shawn Lemons, Jason Sexton, and Darryl Holt.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.