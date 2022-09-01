Beloved Peggy Ann Moore, born December 16, 1934, passed away on August 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Peggy was a native of Claiborne County her entire life. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ralph A. Moore and 5 daughters; Frances (Doug) Cardwell, Terry (David) Champagne, Cathy (Ron) Thomas, Becky (Ronnie) Collins, and Lisa Gulley, as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Joshua and Ella Cole, brothers; Harold Cole, JB Cole & Hugh Cole, sister; Marjorie Moore. The grave side service will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Cox Cemetery.

Peggy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife. She loved her family most of all; she liked to garden, crochet, and quilt. Each year Ralph planted a big garden for Peggy to share with family and friends. She loved going to the beach with Ralph and her family. At the beach they often watched the sunrise with a big cup of coffee and then took long strolls in the sand, hunting for shells. She was a dedicated and respected worker at Midway School for several years. She enjoyed her time there as her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have attended Midway School. She loved the Hummingbird season and always kept fresh sugar water and documented their arrival each year.

Pallbearers include: grandsons, Allen Cardwell, Jason Neal, Chris Cardwell, Heath Champagne, Will Collins, Lucas Gulley, and great-grandson, Cole Higbee.

Special appreciation and thanks to Jeff Daniel & Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.