Peggy Ann Moore

Published 2:33 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Beloved Peggy Ann Moore, born December 16, 1934, passed away on August 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Peggy was a native of Claiborne County her entire life. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ralph A. Moore and 5 daughters; Frances (Doug) Cardwell, Terry (David) Champagne, Cathy (Ron) Thomas, Becky (Ronnie) Collins, and Lisa Gulley, as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Joshua and Ella Cole, brothers; Harold Cole, JB Cole & Hugh Cole, sister; Marjorie Moore. The grave side service will be on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Cox Cemetery.

Peggy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife. She loved her family most of all; she liked to garden, crochet, and quilt. Each year Ralph planted a big garden for Peggy to share with family and friends. She loved going to the beach with Ralph and her family. At the beach they often watched the sunrise with a big cup of coffee and then took long strolls in the sand, hunting for shells. She was a dedicated and respected worker at Midway School for several years. She enjoyed her time there as her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have attended Midway School. She loved the Hummingbird season and always kept fresh sugar water and documented their arrival each year.

Pallbearers include: grandsons, Allen Cardwell, Jason Neal, Chris Cardwell, Heath Champagne, Will Collins, Lucas Gulley, and great-grandson, Cole Higbee.

Special appreciation and thanks to Jeff Daniel & Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

More Obituaries

Nancy Sue Parkey Goode, 78

Mrs. Joan R. Minton, 94

Mr. Woodrow Wilson Davis, 97

Jack Benson Enix, 93

Print Article
  • newsletter signup