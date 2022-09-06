Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full

listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

SEPT. 17

•The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors meeting will be held on Sept. 17 directly following the annual meeting at Thomas Walker High School in Ewing, VA.

SEPT. 27

•Congressman Burchett Mobile Office Hours include a stopover at the Tazewell City Hall on Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These mobile hours allow constituents to more easily apply for federal agency assistance and pass on opinions. Appointments are not necessary.

OCT. 3-8

The Claiborne County Library Fall Book Sale will be held the week of Oct. 3-8 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday-Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardback books, audio books, puzzles, movies and music is $1 each. Tradeback books are priced at 50 cents per item and paperbacks and magazines will be sold at 10 cents each. Bibles are free. Everything will be sold ‘as is’ for cash only.

NOV. 5-6

The New Tazewell United Methodist Church will sponsor a Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 6. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available to purchase.

•Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

•Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

•Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

•Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.

•Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

•The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

•SHILOH Recovery & G.L.O.S.S. have banded together to help those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organizations offer those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organizations are currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly, rehab advocate at: 606-449-1679 or Samantha Davis, CPRS behavioral health tech at: 865-256-1616.

•Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721