Aaron Lee Eads, 47, formally of Sandusky ,Ohio, passed away Thursday July 21, 2022 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville Tennessee. Aaron was born April 30, 1975 in Sandusky ,Ohio. Was the son of Richard Eads. Aaron was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where he was saved and then later baptized on December 2, 2012. Aaron was preceded in death by his Father Richard Eads, Papaw Edgar Baker and special family friend Ann Chadwell. Aaron is survived by his two loving daughters Alisha Wollard and Katlyn Wollard both of Tazewell ,TN. Two sons Anthony Wallace of Middlesboro ,KY and Dylan Collier of Tazewell, TN. Step children Jake and Carlie Butler of New Tazewell ,TN. Three Grandchildren Colton Edds, Eli Gibson and Harper Gibson of Tazewell,TN . Sister Tanya Eads-Ebert of Fremont, OH. Niece Isabella (Noah) Henry Bowerston, OH and nephew Owen Atkinson of Fremont, OH. Friends Bill and Tonya Chadwell of New Tazewell, TN. Family held a private celebration of life on Saturday August 13, 2022.