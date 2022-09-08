Coach Medlin reinstated…temporarily

Claiborne High football coach Nathan Medlin is back at the helm of the team until the end of the season. He must, however, meet with the director of schools prior to resuming his duties. News of Medlin’s abrupt firing last week was met with shock and outrage by parents of team members, friends and the public at large.

The issue was hashed during the Claiborne School Board meeting on Sept. 8 as Medlin supporters blasted the board in general and Dr. Linda Keck, Director of Schools, in particular for the firing of their beloved coach. Questions surrounding the matter were left unanswered even though several members of the audience asked “why?”

Why was Medlin released from his coaching duties but not as a teacher? Why weren’t the school board members made aware of the termination until hours after the deed was done?

The rumor mill cranked up as many were made to believe Keck had resigned from her position following the Medlin termination. Rumors had it that Keck was leaving due to nonsupport of the school board.

It was later learned that Keck did not resign. Rather, she will be retiring on Oct. 31.

Claiborne High principal Meredith Arnold, who found herself at the center of public opinion in the controversy, took to the microphone to recite from a prepared statement.

“Mr. Medlin is aware of the reasons he was dismissed as coach as he was told this in the presence of administrative staff. Due to the threats I have received, I sought legal counsel and due to Mr. Medlin’s right to privacy, I have been advised to make no further statements.”

According to the Tennessee Codes Annotated, Keck can legally hire, fire or reinstate anyone without input from the school board. Medlin was not terminated from his teaching position due to tenure.

Keck walked out of the meeting following what she said she had perceived as “a threat.” She texted the board to let them know she had reconsidered the termination and that Medlin was reinstated until the end of the season.