Assaults, DUIs dominate pleas

JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for Richard L. Rouse, 55, charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Rouse was sentenced to a consecutive 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement and 11 months, 20 days ETHRA supervised probation. Rouse was given credit for 18 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 in court costs and fines per month upon release from jail. Rouse forfeits all firearms to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. He is barred from any contact with his victims.

• Jeremy Caylor, 45, charged with one count each of domestic assault and false imprisonment, was sentenced to two 11 months, 29 days consecutively served ETHRA supervised probations with 14 days confinement. Caylor was given credit for 14 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact with the victim.

• Shaun M. Massey, 43, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with six days confinement. Massey was given credit for six days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. As a condition of his probationary status, Massey must complete a rehabilitation program. He is barred from any contact with his victims.

• Dale W. Green, 50, was charged with one count each of leaving the scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Green was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. He was given credit for 16 days of jail time already served. Green must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

• Nicholas J. Brock, 38, charged with a one count each of driving under the influence (second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Brock was given credit for any jail time served since arrest. He must pa y at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend MADD Victim Impact Panel. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

• Chasity Thomas, 35, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Thomas was given credit for any jail time served since Sept. 10, 2021. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

• Samantha Wolford, 32, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and reckless driving, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with four days confinement. Wolford was given credit for jail time served. As a condition of her probationary status, Wolford paid all court costs and fines in full the day of her hearing. She was ordered to show proof of completion of the MADD Victim Impact Panel by a hearing on Nov. 15.Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

• Dewey R. Smith, 40, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Smith was given credit for 77 days of jail time already served.

• Daniel Joseph Cheek, 25, one count of driving under the influence, sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Must pay at least $150 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. License revoked for one year.

• Terrandalum S. Litton, 50, one count of driving under the influence, sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation, two days confinement, credit for two days of jail time already served, and must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and was ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Driver’s license revoked.