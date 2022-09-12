Gap girls soccer whips Harriman

Published 3:33 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Brianna Goins scored two goals and Cumberland Gap beat Harriman 9-0 on Thursday.

The unbeaten Panthers improved to 9-0-1 and 2-0 in district play with the win.

Aly Ramsey, Carlie Napier, Allyson Brock, Alana Stallworth and Abbie Mayfield each had a goal for Cumberland Gap.

Ramsey also added three assists for the Panthers.

Claiborne edges Grainger

Haley LeBert scored three goals to power Claiborne past Grainger 4-2 on Thursday in girls soccer.

Emma Hoskins added the fourth goal, and Taylor Pressnell, Allie Jones, Riley Giefer and Tiara Warwick each had an assist. Netminder Abby Yeary had four saves for Claiborne (5-1-1).

More Sports

Tennessee climbs in polls after OT win at Pitt

Vols outlast Pitt in overtime

Gap falls at home to Union County

Northview proves to be too much for Claiborne

Print Article
  • newsletter signup