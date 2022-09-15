Claiborne girls golf wins district

Claiborne high girls won districts September 12 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville, Tennessee. Ella Compton was the low medalist (90), and Rylee Fannon was third low medalist (97). Ella, Rylee, and Jena Goldston all advance to regionals. Cumberland Gap girls finished in second place with one sophomore and two freshmen. Mahala Walker finished fourth overall (99). The girls will be heading to regional. Congratulations to both schools. Cumberland Gap boys finished third with Matthew McCorkel second lowest medalist. Gap boys will be heading to regionals. Claiborne had Alvie Poore and Josh Bundren play as individuals and neither placed. Regionals will be held September 27.