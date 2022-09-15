Fed approves state’s EV charging station plan

THE CENTER SQURE

Tennessee’s plan to distribute $88 million in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations in the state has been approved by the Biden Administration.

The plan calls for Tennessee to spend $13.7 million of federal funds this fiscal year and the remainder over the following four years as part of $7.5 billion federal plan.

Tennessee will be looking for entities to build charging stations along a designated alternative fuel corridor and to put in 20% of the cost of any electric charging station project. Grantees will be required to maintain the stations for a set period of time. No fee parameters have been set.

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said.

The grants are one of several sets of federal funds available, including $3 billion for charging stations in economically disadvantaged communities through the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program.

Plans in 35 states have now been approved.

The funds will go toward charging station grants for entities in Tennessee with locations within one mile of the designated alternative fuel corridor. That corridor is located along Tennessee’s interstates, including I-24, I-26, I-40, U.S. 64, I-65, I-75 and I-81.