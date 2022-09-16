Books going once, twice and …Library to hold fall book sale

The autumn colors are beginning to pop, reminding we all of the vibrant hues of gracing book jackets as they lay upon the tables lined up for perusal and sale.

The Claiborne County Public Library is preparing for the much-loved Fall Book Sale, slated for the week of Oct. 3-8. Talk about an event! The librarians work feverishly each fall to bring the best in books, movies, music and more at a nominal fee. And the public can’t seem to get enough as they make their purchases, read or listen and eventually place them for safekeeping and future reference on their home library shelves or gifting them to others once finished.

All proceeds from the annual book sale goes directly into the Library coffers to, among a few things, replenish the facility’s shelves with new titles.

Hardbacks, audio books, puzzles, movies and music go for just $1 each. Paperback books and magazines are each sold for one, thin dime. Tradeback books go for just 50 cents each piece. Bibles are free.

All items are sold ‘as is’ for cash only.

Hours run Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The book sale, held in the basement, is a great way to support your county library while picking up some good fireside reading and listening materials to snuggle with.