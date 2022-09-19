Claiborne comes up short at Unicoi County

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne scored running the ball, throwing it and on kick returns, but fell short 35-20 on Friday at Unicoi County.

Claiborne (1-3) hoped to ruin homecoming for the Blue Devils (5-0) when Josh Bolton ran in a touchdown and gave the Bulldogs the lead. The point after was wide and the score was 6-0 Bulldogs.

The Blue Devils got on track in the second quarter and were hitting big plays through the air. At the half, Unicoi led 21-6.

There was no scoring during the third quarter as Claiborne at this point held the high powered offense of the Blue Devils to their lowest total points this year. An interception set up Unicoi at Claiborne’s 25 yard line and one play later the Blue Devils scored and hit the point after making it 28-6.

Cole Jones returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown but CHS missed the two-point conversion try making it 28-12.

The Blue Devils scored again with 4:33 remaining and pushed the lead out to 35-12.

The Bulldogs next drive ended in a long touchdown pass from Zay Gerrells to Tyrell Miles and the two-point conversion was good. The score was 35-20.

The onside kick was recovered by the Blue Devils and they were on their way to a victory but lost a fumble to Claiborne with less than two minutes left. The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs with 53 seconds remaining. The Blue Devils finished the game with a victory play and won the game 35-20.

It was the closest game of the Unicoi season this far but they moved out to 5-0. Claiborne fell to 1-3.

The Bulldogs will face Thomas Walker next Friday.