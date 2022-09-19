James Allen Rhyne passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. He was born July 19, 1940, to Herman & Johnnie Marie (Byrd) Rhyne, in Clinton, TN, and was a graduate of Clinton High School (1959). Jim was a former press operator for the Knoxville News Sentinel in the 1970s, and president of the Graphic Artists International Union, Local 234, during that time. He taught printing at Oak Ridge High School (TN) and DeKalb Community College (GA), and was a small business owner. His proudest work was for the last three decades building homes with Habitat for Humanity. He had served most recently as director of Habitat for Humanity of Claiborne County and had also been active in Habitat chapters in Hamblen and Jefferson Counties. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Beverly Ann (Boggess) Rhyne of New Tazewell; his children Dru & Barbara Rhyne (Cleveland, TN), Shane & Tamara Rhyne (Knoxville), Nikole & Johnny Golden (Clinton), and Rene & David McLain (New Tazewell); grandchildren Holly Rhyne (Clinton), Tre Rhyne (Cleveland, TN), Jennifer & Will Bontekoe (Chattanooga), Jadeyn Parker (Maynardville), Jacob Parker (New Tazewell), Kyle, Kobe and Tirany Tollett, Brandon Golden, Brittany & Chase Buckner (all of Knoxville), and Zachary McClain (New Tazewell); siblings Dorothy Dempsey (Charlotte, NC), Jack & Marie Rhyne (Maynardville), and Carolyn & Doug Legg (Clinton), and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, September 24, at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazewell, with the family receiving friends at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s honor to Habitat for Humanity of Claiborne County, PO Box 328, New Tazewell, TN 37879. James Allen Rhyne 1940-