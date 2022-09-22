Calling all candidates! Get your surveys in

The November elections will be here in no time and the Claiborne Progress is interested in finding out more about our candidates. To that end, we are issuing a call to everyone running in the local races to submit answers to a questionnaire. Those answers will be published in an edition of the newspaper prior to the beginning of early voting on Oct. 19.

The answers to your survey questions will run exactly as submitted – that means, even typos will be included so be sure to proofread prior to sending them to us.

We want your thoughts and ideas in your words so that the voting public will be given a true and accurate feel for just what you stand for.

We would appreciate a head shot without any political type banners showing inside the frame. We would also appreciate your phone number so that we can contact you for a quote when you win.

Email your survey answers as soon as possible to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

The firm deadline for submissions is Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

Here is the survey:

1) Please enter your name and the office you are seeking. Tell us about your background (300 characters or less)

2) Why are you the best candidate for this office? (600 characters or less)

3) What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle? (300 characters or less)

4) How would you address this issue in your elected office? (600 characters or less)