Grand jury: firearms, aggravated assaults, kidnapping

Some ‘heavy’ true bills were handed down by the Claiborne Grand Jury, with illegal firearms, aggravated assaults and kidnapping charges in the forefront of the indictments.

Matthew Randell Price, 50, was indicted on one count of the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, one count each of assault, vandalism over $10,000, possession of methamphetamine and evading arrest during a series of events allegedly occurring on July 25.

A true bill was returned on Justin Shelton, 41, indicted on one count each of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest during a series of events allegedly occurring on Sept. 16.

The grand jury indicted Jason Charles Seal, 45, on one count each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping during an event allegedly occurring on July 21.

Heather Crowder, 36, was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault and indecent exposure during an event allegedly occurring on April 22.

A true bill was returned on Jessica Pratt, 36, indicted on one count each of assault and custodial interference during an event allegedly occurring on April 15, 2021.

The grand jury indicted Justin Shelton, 43, on one count of assault during an event allegedly occurring on July 17, 2020.

Christopher Edward Earle, 29, was indicted on one count each of the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, the possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of over 300 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to sell, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and the maintaining of a dwelling for drug use during a series of events allegedly occurring on March 21.

A true bill was returned on Rachel Lynn Johnston, 35, indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500 during an event allegedly occurring on Jan. 22.

The grand jury indicted Dylan DeWayne Williams, 26, on one count each of vandalism over $10,000 and theft over $2,500 during an event allegedly occurring on Feb. 12.

Birchel Lynn Bussell, 50, was indicted on one count of the violation of the Sexual Offender Registry during a series of events allegedly occurring Jan.10 – April 21.

A true bill was returned on Richard Lee Morris, 44, indicted on two counts of retaliation for past actions and one count of disorderly conduct during an event allegedly occurring on July 26.

The grand jury indicted James William Mize, 49, on one count each of the retaliation for past action, aggravated criminal trespassing and resisting arrest during an event allegedly occurring on Aug. 2.

Willard Wayne Cosby, 57, was indicted on one count of action by a home improvement services provider constituting an offense during events allegedly occurring May 10, 2021 – Aug. 3, 2021.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant handing the case over for trial.