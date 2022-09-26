Area Happenings

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

OCT. 2

• Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Oct. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. with special singing by Chris Holder & Journey Home. Everyone is welcome.

OCT. 3-8

• The Claiborne County Library Fall Book Sale will be held the week of Oct. 3-8 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday-Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardback books, audio books, puzzles, movies and music is $1 each. Tradeback books are priced at 50 cents per item and paperbacks and magazines will be sold at 10 cents each. Bibles are free. Everything will be sold ‘as is’ for cash only.

NOV. 5-6

• The New Tazewell United Methodist Church will sponsor a Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 6. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available to purchase.