Gap football gets big win over Lynn Camp

BRANDON PAYNE

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Cumberland Gap played host to the Lynn Camp Wildcats on Friday for their annual Pink Out game. Allen Brooks scored four touchdowns and Brayden Painter added two to power Cumberland Gap to a 60-14 win over Lynn Camp.

The Panthers got the ball first and put together a long drive ending with a five yard touchdown by Brooks. The two point rush was good by Brooks as well. Cumberland Gap was up 8-0 over Lynn Camp with 7:52 left in the first quarter.

Later on Brooks found the end zone again for the Panthers from one yard out. The two point try was successful by Brooks and Cumberland Gap was up 16-0 over Lynn Camp with 1:51 left in the first quarter which was also our score at the end of the first quarter.

Painter found the end zone from five yards out for the Panthers. The two point try by Kyle Figueroa was good and Cumberland Gap was up 24-0 over Lynn Camp with 9:35 left in the first half.

After a Wildcats fumble on the ensuing kickoff Painter hits Brooks for a 44 yard touchdown. Brooks also got in on the two point try. Cumberland Gap was up 32-0 over Lynn Camp with 9:13 left in the first half.

The Panthers then recovered the ball on another kickoff and put their offense back onto the field where Isaiah Daniels was able to punch the ball in from two yards out. Daniels also got in on the two point try and Cumberland Gap led 40-0 over Lynn Camp with 8:11 left in the first half.

Ian Agosto fixed those previous kickoff woes as he returned the next kickoff 73 yards for a wildcats touchdown. The two point try was no good and Cumberland Gap led Lynn Camp 40-6 with 7:56 left in the first half.

Brooks got into the end zone for the fourth time in the first half, this time from 12 yards out. The two point try was unsuccessful and the Panthers were up 46-6 over Lynn Camp late in the second quarter.

The Panthers were able to get the ball back before the end of the half and Painter took the quarterback keeper 36 yards for another Gap touchdown. Jacob Brown found his way in on the two point conversion. Cumberland Gap led 54-6 with 1:52 remaining in the half.

The score at the half was still 54-6 with Cumberland Gap holding the lead over Lynn Camp. During halftime of the annual Pink Out event several Panthers community members were honored for their previous or current fights with cancer.

In the third quarter Wyatt Campbell found the end zone for the Panthers from 25 yards out but the two point try was unsuccessful and with 2:23 left in the quarter Cumberland Gap led 60-6. That score remained the same as the third quarter came to a close.

Ethan Chafin got a touchdown for Lynn Camp as he picked up a fumble and rolled 20 yards into the end zone. Jason Lowe got the two point conversion and with 7:49 left in the fourth quarter the wildcats trailed 60-14.

After draining the clock Cumberland Gap took a knee to secure the 60-14 victory over Lynn Camp.