Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

•Jeffery Martin Painter-domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence

•Carl Michael Harrell-aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

•Eldgin Daniel Kaylor-stalking

•Christopher George Lowry-driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license

•Sherry Mae Neal-possession, sell of a schedule II controlled substance

•Brian Timothy Elliott-outstanding child support attachment, state warrant for theft of property

•Aaron Brett Potter-criminal trespassing

•William Dillion Rawls-violation of probation for aggravated burglary

•Terry Lynn Hill-violation of probation for aggravated burglary

•Jody Ray Hickman-failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violations of the rules of the road (no turn signal) and financial responsibility laws

•Angela Renea Gilliam-failure to appear for driving under the influence and violations of the open container and financial responsibility laws

•Nathan Allen Curnutt-failure to appear for placing calls to E911 for nonemergency situations

•Mark Anthony Eldridge-driving on a revoked license

•Daniel Lee Joe Harp-public intoxication, violation of probation

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•Tyler Eli Veach-retaliation for past action, underage consumption, public intoxication

•Shelie Jean Philpot-criminal simulation, theft under $1,000

•Laura Jane Everett-failure to exercise due care, violation of the registration law

•Brook Elizabeth McIrany-failure to exercise due care

•Jamie Jay Jones-failure to exercise due care

•Mikayla Yvonne DeLoach-failure to exercise due care

•Todd Edward Osborne-failure to exercise due care

•Christina Haley Macias-failure to exercise due care

•Everett Middleton Jr.-speeding 72/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•David R. Eck-speeding 67/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

•Oliver Charles Squeri-speeding 71/45

•Robert Arthur Stilson-speeding 65/45, driving on a suspended license

•Rachel M. Hester-speeding 65/45

•Salma Escued Ramaden-speeding 65/45

•Joyce Thompson Brooks-speeding 61/45

•James M. Billingsley-speeding 61/45

•Jeffery Painter-violation of the traffic control device law

•William Thomas England-violation of the traffic control device law

•Douglas Dwayne Mayes Jr.-failure to yield traffic right of way

•Daniel A. Rosnil-failure to yield traffic right of way

•Jessie Jay Green-violations of the light and registration laws

•Sabastian R. Brown-driving on a suspended license

•Taylor Cabell DeHart-violation of probation (from Georgia)

•David Allen Gray-outstanding warrants, domestic violence

•Douglas R. McCurdy-violations of the vehicle window tinting and registration (unregistered, improper display of tag) laws

•Micheal B. Clauch-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

•Amanda D. Bible-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

Tazewell Police Dept.

•Shelia Philpot-criminal simulation under $1,000

•Marvin Martinez-criminal impersonation, speeding, violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

•Jason Houston-criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct

•Ronnie Johnson-possession of amphetamines, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, driving under the influence, violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change), violations of the implied consent and registration laws

•Jacob Johnson-possession of at least .5 oz. of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, violations of the driver’s license (failure to carry, exhibit, display) and financial responsibility laws

•Atavius Flanary-possession of marijuana

•Billy Jack Meeks-driving under the influence, speeding 67/45, violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility laws

•Logan Wilder-driving while impaired, felony evading police

•Savannah Rae Clark-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

•Clifton Charles Glover-speeding 47/35, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Amos D.S. Harlebah-speeding 70/45

•Romona Marie Strohl-speeding 69/45

•Mary Jean McCann-speeding 68/45

•David Mitchell Nelson-speeding 68/45

•Daryl Wayne Bays-speeding 65/45

•Verin Xavier Paz-speeding 65/45

•Stephen Nesom Stewart-speeding 65/45

•Judy Fay Parker-speeding 55/35

•Lane Walker Bayless-speeding 64/45

•Joyce Jean Hurst-speeding 64/45

•Layla Michelle McAnally-speeding 63/45

•Jennifer Paula Lewis-violation of probation for prescription fraud

•Rebecca Nicole Lemons-failure to appear for criminal trespassing

•Jason Mitchell Trosper-driving on a suspended license, violations of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and theft under $1,000, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

•Hannah Nicole Daniels-violation of the litter law

•Marc Anthony Aramini-violations of the registration and address change laws

•Shelby Rebecca Buell-violation of the registration law

•Samuel David Gibbons-violation of the financial responsibility law

•Pamela Sue Irvin-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

•Carlena DeAnn Greene-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane