Cumberland Gap improved to 13-0-1 with a win over Volunteer 8-0, September 27. Allyson Brock had two goals and two assists. Brianna Goins also had two goals and two assists. Carlie Napier had one assist; Aly Ramsey had four goals and two assists, Kara Ramsey had one assist and keeper Jenna Yonts had one save. – Claiborne County Sports Zone