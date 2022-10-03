Estep determines assaults, DUI pleas

JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Judge Robert Estep determined several plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, 25, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Johnson was given credit for any time served since July 30. This case runs consecutively with all pending ones.

David S. Combs, 37, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. This case runs consecutively to prior ones.

Billy Eads, 27, charged with one count of assault was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. This case runs consecutively to prior ones.

Kenneth Cinniamon, 72, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact with the victim.

Curtis Lawrence Hunley, 40, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Hunley must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. He must pay $540.21 in restitution to the victim prior to payment of other monetary obligations. Hunley is barred from any unlawful contact with the victim.

Henri Etta Brenner, 61, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Brenner was given credit for two days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $150 per month in court costs and fines and must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for two years.

Trey William Keefer, 29, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Keefer was given credit for three days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Dwayne Lee Ballew, 32, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law. Ballew was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. He was given credit for three days of jail time already served. Ballew must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Kristy D. Etherridge, 32, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with three days confinement. Etherridge was given credit for three days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.

Tyler Parker, 26, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with two days confinement. Parker was given credit for any jail time served at arrest. As a condition of his probationary status, Parker paid all court costs and fines in full the day of his hearing. He was ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.