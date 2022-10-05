UTC sets lofty fundraising goals

NEWS RELEASE

In its third year, Mocs Give Day, a 24-hour digital fundraising campaign for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with the goal of raising $500,000 from 750 donors in 24 hours.

One of the hallmarks of Mocs Give Day is the challenges and matches available only on Oct. 4 that can double a donor gift. Five UTC colleges have a $1 for $1 match up to $10,000 on Mocs Give Day. A donor’s gift to one of these colleges of $50 will be doubled to $100 just by giving on Mocs Give Day. Mocs Club, the annual giving arm for UTC Athletics, can receive an additional $150,000 if they reach 300 donors on Mocs Give Day thanks to a generous donor.

“All gifts in any amount to UTC on Mocs Give Day will help us reach our goal and positively impact students,” said Kim White, vice chancellor of advancement and executive director of the UC Foundation. “Whether you give a gift of $5 or $500, making a gift to UTC on Mocs Give Day truly goes far.”

In addition to the college matches, UT System President Randy Boyd has committed to a $50,000 matching gift if donors give $50,000 for the Denise and Tim Downey Student Emergency Fund. The Student Emergency fund provides limited funding for UTC students experiencing financial hardship due to an accident, emergency, illness or other unforeseen event.

“The Student Emergency Fund has allowed us to support students who are facing difficult financial situations which impact their ability to remain at UTC altogether,” said Brett Fuchs, associate dean of students. “In the last year alone, we provided funding to students who lost jobs due to the pandemic, students who left abusive situations and needed temporary housing assistance, students who lost family members who assisted with the cost of a college education, and countless others. Helping Mocs stay Mocs, the Student Emergency Fund is a great place for people to show their support on Mocs Give Day.”

For more information, including how to donate on Oct. 4, visit mocsgiveday.utc.edu.