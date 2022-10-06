Lady Panthers regular season ends in tie with Seymour

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap ended its season against Seymour, October 4.

The final score was Cumberland Gap four goals and Seymour four goals. It was the Lady Panthers second tie of the season. The final regular season record ended up being 13-1-2.

Brianna Goins had one goal and one assist. Natalie Johnson had a single assist, Aly Ramsey had three goals and one assist. Breanna Mason had nine saves.