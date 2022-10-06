Lady Panthers regular season ends in tie with Seymour

Published 6:24 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap ended its season against Seymour, October 4.

The final score was Cumberland Gap four goals and Seymour four goals. It was the Lady Panthers second tie of the season. The final regular season record ended up being 13-1-2.

Brianna Goins had one goal and one assist. Natalie Johnson had a single assist, Aly Ramsey had three goals and one assist. Breanna Mason had nine saves.

More Sports

Claiborne volleyball season ends, but team improved throughout the season

Happy Valley holds off Gap

Johnson comes back to beat Claiborne

Hooker named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

Print Article
  • newsletter signup