Mrs. Imogene Vannoy, 86

Mrs. Imogene Vannoy, age 86, of Harrogate, TN was born November 28, 1935 and passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Imogene was a long time member of Shawanee Baptist Church. She spent her life caring for others, serving in the Claiborne County School system as cook, teacher’s assistant and whatever else was needed. When her first granddaughter was born she retired to care for her four granddaughters and countless others in her home. We will never know how many children our sweet mother and grandmother has cared for.

Imogene was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years J.R. Vannoy; mother and father Estelle and Williard Pierce; sister Lucille Roberts; brother Ray Pierce; mother and father in-law Hubert and Myrtle Vannoy; sister-in-law Anna Mae Brewer and husband Vaughn; brother-in-law Don Vannoy and wife Juanita.

She is survived by her three children Roger Vannoy and wife Pamela (P.J.), Ronnie Vannoy and fiancé Teresa Anderson, Michelle Huddleston and husband Scott. Four grandchildren Morgane Watkins and husband Chris, Jenna Vannoy, Whitney Taylor and husband Chad, and Jaymin Huddleston. Great Grandchildren Jay, Bentley, and Corbin Watkins & Cameron and Bryson Taylor. Sister-in-law Mollie Vannoy. As well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family knows that Imogene would have asked for donations to be made to Tri State Health and Rehab Center – Activities Fund 600 Shawanee Road Harrogate TN 37752

The family had a graveside service Friday October 7, 2022 at 2 PM in the Mountain View Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Stewart Fultz

Singers: Mitchell Cosby, Mike Cosby and Jimmie Barnes

Pallbearers: Chris Watkins, David Pierce, Jay Watkins, Bentley Watkins, Corbin Watkins, Eddie Graham, and Chad Taylor

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.