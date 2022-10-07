Jewell Christine Gilpin, 87

Jewell Christine Gilpin, age 87, a beloved servant of the Lord, went home to be with Jesus on October 4, 2022. She spent most of her life as a Sunday School teacher, prison minister, and a shining light and mentor to her children, grandchildren, and many others. She was born June 3, 1935 in Tazewell, Tennessee. At the age of 20, she married Joseph Clayton Gilpin, the love of her life for 67 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Clifford Yeary and Ruby Stanley Yeary; and brother-in-law, Lewis Marcum. In addition to her husband, J.C. Gilpin, she is also survived by one daughter, Karen Fay Ramsey and husband, Jimmy of Speedwell, TN; two sons, David Gilpin and wife, Beverly; Paul Gilpin and wife, Sue, both of Harrogate, TN; five grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Seals, of Jacksboro, TN; Stephen (Aundi) Ramsey, of Ewing, VA; Shonda (Matthew) Rose, of Speedwell, TN; Seth Gilpin, of Jonesville, VA; and Amber Gilpin of Harrogate, TN; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one sister, Agnes Marcum, Middlesboro, KY; two brothers, Fred Yeary and wife Mary of Charlotte, NC; John Yeary and wife Mary of Ewing, VA; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Hancock County, TN with Rev. Johnny Parks officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel at 1:15 departing at 1:30. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center and Suncrest Hospice for the compassionate care of their mother. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Gilpin Family.