CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Chuckey Doak spoiled Cumberland Gap’s homecoming Friday, beating the Panthers 49-0.

Chuckey Doak ran out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never looped back.

The Black Knights were able to add another score to the board before the end of the first quarter and rode a 28-0 lead, and led 42-0 at halftime.