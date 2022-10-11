Governor announces violent crime intervention fund

THE CENTER SQUARE

Tennessee announced a new $100 million violent crime intervention fund on Tuesday that will send grants to local police departments.

The grants were funded in this year’s budget and earmarked for local law enforcement to spend on efforts to reduce violent crime. Agencies have until Dec. 15 to submit an intent to apply and Jan. 16 to complete the application.

Projects eligible for the funds include evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations aimed at preventing or disrupting violent offenses.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety.

“Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

Every agency is guaranteed a minimum grant if it applies and then the agencies will also be eligible for a supplemental set of funds for interagency collaborations or partnerships. Those partnership awards are capped at $2 million.

Applications will focus on funding a program from March 1 through June 30, 2025.