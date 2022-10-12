Compiled by

JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full

listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

OCT. 16

•Liberty Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on October 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with special singing by the Straight Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome. Dennis Buchanan, song leader; Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor

OCT. 24

•Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly meeting of the board of directors on Oct. 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, located at 420 Straight Creek Rd.

NOV. 5-6

•The New Tazewell United Methodist Church is hosting an Arts & Crafts Fair on November 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of arts and crafts like paintings, woodworking projects, jewelry, Christmas tree decorations, sewing projects, note cards and more. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support local missions. Barbecue sandwiches will be available for purchase during lunch time. Invite friends and neighbors to this fundraiser event.

•Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

•Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

•Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

•Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.