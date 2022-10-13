Mrs. Deborah Faye (Essary) Davis, 63

Mrs. Deborah Faye (Essary) Davis age 63 of Harrogate, TN was born August 29, 1959, and passed away Friday October 7, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center due to a car accident. Debbie was a very faithful member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was a caterer for Whitt’s Place where she loved cooking and baking. She retired from Powell Valley Electric Cooperative after 25 and a half years. She was employed with Matt Compton State Farm Insurance. She was preceded in death by her: Parents: James and Ruby Essary Brothers: Billie Joe Essary and Danny James Essary She is survived by her: Husband: Rusty Davis of 35 years Children: Joseph Paul Davis and wife Rachel Jeff Davis and wife Ruth Ann Shellie Butler Grandchildren: Emma Davis, Kallie Ray Davis, Delia Butler, Henry Jo Butler and Nolan Davis. Sister: Donna Baker and husband Dale Niece: Angie Goins and husband Chris And a host of many other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev . Travis Chumley and Rev . Eddie Overholt officiating . Music will be provided by David Painter . Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 11 AM in the Hopewell Cemetery . ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~