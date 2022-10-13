Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

•Jason Michael Hopson-aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, vandalism over $1,000, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading, evading on foot, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license

•Charles Dakota Collins-aggravated child abuse/neglect, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

•Kala Shane Edwards-aggravated child abuse/neglect, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine while driving a motor vehicle, possession of fentanyl for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the traffic control device law, failure to maintain traffic lane

• Preston Scott Thompson-aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts reckless endangerment

•Elizabeth Noel Chumley-domestic assault, violation of probation for domestic assault

•Jessica Lynn Mullins-violation of protection of life

•William Edward Rouse-aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft over $10,000, criminal trespassing, violations of probation for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility laws

•Carol Lynn Ballew-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy, failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license, registration (improper display of tag) and financial responsibility laws

•Gary Brandon Lemon-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrant (from Knox Co.) on a state probation violation

•Christopher Dwayne Greene-outstanding state warrant for burglary other than a habitation, theft of property under $1,000 and escape

•Pamma Sue Massengill-capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence and violations of the implied consent, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Ely James Williams-violation of probation

•Rebecca Ann Callebs-driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•Katlyn M. Gerding-failure to exercise due care, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Alexandra Anastasia Kavoian-failure to exercise due care

•Amber Renee Catron-failure to exercise due care

•Lori Lee Kelly-failure to exercise due care

•Kaden H. Savage-speeding 72/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Nicholas S. Treece-speeding 68/45, failure to maintain traffic lane

•Adelmo Arias-speeding 68/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Benjamin M. Cornett-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Chris R. Nunley-speeding 62/30

•Marlene M. Rohe-speeding 70/45

•Ashley Brooke Blankenship-speeding 49/30

•Michael Reed-speeding 63/45

•Ralph Tyler Blair-speeding 35/20

•Eric Clyde Scott-violation of the traffic control device law

•Bryan T. Baker-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jacob R. Bower-following a motor vehicle too closely

•Maverick Bolden-driving on a revoked license

Tazewell Police Dept.

•Amanda Faye Evans-assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances, possession of a legend drug without a prescription

•Jeremiah Brooks-domestic assault

•Aja Deion Lacey-violation of protection of life

•James Wicker-possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving on a revoked license

•Keshia Collins-resisting arrest

•Cornelia Elaine Mullins-failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for public intoxication, new charge of public intoxication

•Dosha Denise Young-speeding 77/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Paul David Klahn-speeding 71/45, violation of the registration law

•Maria Magdalena Dufresne-speeding 80/45

•Kimberly Widner Hurley-speeding 73/45

•Anara Nicole Wilson-speeding 71/45

•Anna M. Edwards-speeding 70/45

•Adriana Jade Sexton-speeding 70/45

•Jacobo Doshe Fux-speeding 70/45

•Brittany Nicole Manning-speeding 69/45

•Soraia Bigelow-speeding 68/45

•Brandon Joseph Dahlquist-speeding 66/45

•Jenny Lynn Thornley-speeding 65/45

•Onofre Santana Ramirez-speeding 56/45

•Mary Kathy Hayes-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

•Bradley Alan Russell-violation of the traffic control device law

•Gerald Wayne Thomas-violation of the traffic control device law

•Johnny Allan Rhodes-violation of rules of the road (failure to yield traffic right of way)

•Jackie D. Evans-violations of the light, driver’s license (failure to carry/exhibit) and registration laws

•Matthew Chadwell-driving on a revoked license

•Robert Thomas-driving on a revoked license

•Houston Hatfield-violations of the motor vehicle bumper and driver’s license (failure to carry/exhibit) laws

•Jordaine Lamons-disorderly conduct