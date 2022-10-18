Vols take down Tide as time expires

NEWS RELEASE

Redshirt senior Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired as Tennessee completed a 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday in front of a capacity orange-out crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols, who scored their most points ever in the 105-game series, improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in the SEC, securing their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006. It was the most points given up by Alabama (6-1, 3-1) since allowing 54 to Sewanee in 1907.

Also of note, Tennessee has defeated four ranked teams for the first time in a regular season since 1998. That year, it took care of No. 17 Syracuse, No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Georgia and No. 10 Arkansas.

UT, which jumped in the polls from No. 6 to No. 3, started its game-winning possession at its own 32 with 15 seconds left, and it seemed overtime was in the offing. With completions of 18 and 27 yards to senior Ramel Keyton and redshirt junior Bru McCoy, respectively, redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker moved Tennessee down the field in a hurry to set up the winning play.

In the win, junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt enjoyed a school-record day, catching five touchdown passes. His scoring catches of 36, 11, 60, 78 and 13 yards enabled him to finish the day with a career-high 207 yards on six receptions. His five receiving touchdowns set a program record and tied the SEC single-game record. Hyatt’s five scores also tied the UT program record for total touchdowns in a game, which was established by Gene McEver on Dec. 7, 1929 vs. South Carolina.

Hooker turned in a 21-of-30 effort for a career high of 385 yards passing and a career-best-tying five scores. The Vol signal-caller also extended his streak of games with at least one touchdown pass to 18, tying Heath Shuler (1992-94) for the school record.

The Vols are back at Neyland Stadium next Saturday, as they host the UT Homecoming Game at noon against UT Martin. SEC Network will have the broadcast.