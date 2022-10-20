Connected Hawkins Co. man gets 1 year in jail, 19 years probation

Brandon Lawson, the son of Hawkins County, Tennessee Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, pled guilty on Oct. 13 to four counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery and was sentenced to one year in a local jail, 19 years on probation and remain on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life, according to reports.

According to court documents, the four alleged incidents occurred in 2018 and 2020. The first offense allegedly occurred in August 2018, and the fourth occurred in March 2018, according to court documents. The second and third counts reportedly occurred in April 2020 and December 2020.

According to reports, court documents state that Lawson committed the act of attempted Aggravated Sexual battery “by knowingly and unlawfully attempting to have unlawful sexual contact that would have caused bodily injury to the victim.”

Lawson was sentenced to five years for each offense for a total of 20 years, but will serve one year with 19 years of probation. No information was available on his victims.