LMU, UT vet schools partner to host 2024 event

The Lincoln Memorial University-Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine will partner to co-host the Student American Veterinary Medical Association 2024 Symposium.

LMU-CVM officials joined by the UTCVM officials and the visiting American Veterinary Medical Association leadership made the announcement Oct. 11 at a Symposium Bid Celebration at the Harrogate campus. The symposium is set for March 14-17, 2024 at both campuses.

“We are excited to welcome thousands of veterinary students to east Tennessee in 2024,” said LMU-CVM Dean Stacy Anderson.

Anderson was joined by other speakers and guests including LMU President Clayton Hess, Drs. Janet Donlin, Lauren Rowe, and David Granstrom from the AVMA, Dr. India Lane from UT, LMU-CVM Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Admissions Kim Carney, and Jennifer Allen representing the event sponsor Boehringer Ingelheim. Students Tara Fellows (LMU-CVM Senior Delegate) and Jennifer Wayman (UTCVM Senior Delegate) introduced the symposium planning committee which includes Haley Hemmings (LMU-CVM Junior Delegate), Wade Shipley (LMU-CVM General Manager), Kendall Barnes (UTCVM General Manager), Dena Rossi (LMU-CVM Fundraising Chair), and Alex Shanks (UTCVM Treasurer).

The Student American Veterinary Medical Association (SAVMA) was created in 1969 as the national organization for veterinary students to foster communication between individual chapters. Currently, SAVMA is comprised of 37 student chapters and one associate organization, representing a total of over 17,000 veterinary student members. SAVMA’s mission is to support, empower, and inspire all veterinary students in improving their lives, education, and career, along with securing a better future for the profession through collaboration with the parent organization, the American Veterinary Medical Association.