Vols host UT-Martin for homecoming, will honor Summitt at halftime

Published 11:17 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

The late Pat Summitt will be honored during Tennessee’s football game Saturday vs. UT-Martin. University of Tennessee photo

No. 3 Tennessee continues its three-game homestand as it welcomes UT Martin to Neyland Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday at noon.

The Vols will look to build upon their undefeated start to the season and improve to 7-0 on the year following an historic victory over rival Alabama last weekend.

The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday’s contest. UT players will wear Summitt Blue arm bands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols’ basketball coach Pat Summitt.

