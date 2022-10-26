Area Happenings

Compiled by

JAN RUNIONS

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

OCT. 29

•Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at the Tazewell Eastern Star Masonic Lodge #232 will be held on Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults $8; children under 10 $4. Tickets can be purchased from Eastern Star members or at the door. The Lodge is located behind Cunningham Drugs in New Tazewell.

NOV. 5-6

•The New Tazewell United Methodist Church is hosting an Arts & Crafts Fair on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of arts and crafts like paintings, woodworking projects, jewelry, Christmas tree decorations, sewing projects, note cards and more. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support local missions. Barbecue sandwiches will be available for purchase during lunch time. Invite friends and neighbors to this fundraiser event.